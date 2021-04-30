Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Rammstein Guitarist Slams Navalny Ally's Jailing for Reposting Band’s Music Video

Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe Aurélien Glabas / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

A member of German metal band Rammstein has expressed support for an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was jailed for reposting one of the band’s music videos on social media. 

Andrei Borovikov, the former coordinator of Navalny's Arkhangelsk headquarters in northern Russia, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison Thursday on charges of distributing pornography online. The charges stem from a 2014 post on Russian social networking site VKontakte, where he reposted Rammstein’s racy clip for the song “Pussy.”

“I very much regret that Andrei Borovikov has been sentenced to imprisonment for this. The harshness of the sentence is shocking,” Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe said in an Instagram post.

Kruspe is the first Rammstein member to speak out on Borovikov’s case. 

“Rammstein has always stood up for the freedom of art as guaranteed basic right of all people,” he added.  

Borovikov was jailed as a Moscow court deliberates a request to designate Navalny's regional network and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) as extremist, a move that would ban them from operating and put members and supporters at risk of prison time.

Amnesty International has condemned the Arkhangelsk region court’s ruling, saying "it is blatantly obvious that he is being punished solely for his activism, not his musical taste."

Read more about: Music , Opposition , Navalny

Read more

warning signal

Navalny Allies Jailed, Fined as Russia Vows Protest Crackdown

The arrests and fines come as Moscow police have vowed to “suppress” the unauthorized rallies on Saturday.
Back Home

Navalny Associate Shaveddinov Returns From Forced Arctic Military Service

Ruslan Shaveddinov was sent to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago to complete a year of military service last December.
opinion Mark Galeotti

Russia’s Murderous Adhocracy

A system in which everyone wants to earn the president’s favor means political murder is no longer a monopoly of the state.
EMERGENCY AIRLIFT

‘Poisoned’ Kremlin Critic Navalny Arrives in Germany for Treatment

The opposition leader’s team had claimed the authorities were delaying his transfer to cover up traces of a poisoning attempt.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.