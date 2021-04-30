Rammstein Guitarist Slams Navalny Ally's Jailing for Reposting Band’s Music Video

A member of German metal band Rammstein has expressed support for an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was jailed for reposting one of the band’s music videos on social media. Andrei Borovikov, the former coordinator of Navalny's Arkhangelsk headquarters in northern Russia, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison Thursday on charges of distributing pornography online. The charges stem from a 2014 post on Russian social networking site VKontakte, where he reposted Rammstein’s racy clip for the song “Pussy.”

“I very much regret that Andrei Borovikov has been sentenced to imprisonment for this. The harshness of the sentence is shocking,” Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe said in an Instagram post. Kruspe is the first Rammstein member to speak out on Borovikov’s case. “Rammstein has always stood up for the freedom of art as guaranteed basic right of all people,” he added.