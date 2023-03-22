Maria Pevchikh to Replace Leonid Volkov as Head of Navalny Foundation Board

Maria Pevchikh, an investigator for Alexei Navalny, has been named the new chair of the board of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), the jailed Kremlin critic announced Wednesday.

Navalny's announcement follows the scandal-ridden resignation of his right-hand man Leonid Volkov from the FBK board chairmanship earlier this month.

“Her public work over the past two years has made her a bright political leader. You know her well, and I have no doubt that she will do a fine job in her new capacity as well,” Navalny said of Pevchikh, the founder and longtime head of the FBK’s investigative unit.

Pevchikh said she would work “to advance our anti-corruption agenda publicly and definitively” while continuing to work in FBK’s investigative unit.

“FBK never has been and never will be a tool in the hands of Putin’s elites, there must be no double meanings here,” Pevchikh said, hailing Volkov’s resignation as an “honest” decision.

Navalny’s close aide Volkov unexpectedly stepped down from his role at the FBK after he was forced to publicly admit to writing a letter in defense of sanctioned Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

The letter, which was signed on behalf of the FBK, called on the EU to lift its sanctions on Fridman and other prominent shareholders in his Alfa Group consortium in an alleged attempt to fuel divides within Russia’s political elite.