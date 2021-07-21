Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Extends Navalny Spokeswoman's House Arrest

By AFP
Updated:
Kira Yarmysh has been under house arrest since February after authorities accused her of breaching Covid-19 restrictions at a protest in Navalny's support. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

A Moscow court on Wednesday extended by six months the house arrest of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman, a top ally said.

Russia will hold parliamentary elections in September, and ahead of the polls authorities declared Navalny's organizations extremist and barred his allies from running.

Navalny's 31-year-old spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, has been under house arrest since February after authorities accused her of breaching coronavirus restrictions at a protest in support of the jailed Kremlin critic.

"Kira Yarmysh's house arrest has been extended by half a year," Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Her lawyer Veronika Polyakova told the Dozhd TV channel that the house arrest would last until Jan. 6.

Yarmysh is one of many Navalny allies that have faced pressure at home. 

Zhdanov, who heads Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, has been put on an international wanted list and is a target of several criminal probes. 

He and several other prominent Navalny allies have left Russia. 

Yarmysh has been Navalny's spokeswoman since 2014, after working with him when he ran in a Moscow mayoral election. 

Western countries have condemned Russia's branding of Navalny's organizations as extremist. 

Read more about: Navalny , Opposition

Read more

in absentia

Russia Places Exiled Navalny Aide on Wanted List

Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, has been living in Lithuania to avoid being jailed in Russia.
explainer

What Now for Navalny's Groups After Russia's ‘Extremist’ Ban?

Navalny's hundreds of thousands of supporters face consequences ranging from being banned from seeking office to real prison time.
dismantled networks

Russia Blacklists Navalny’s Political and Activist Movements as ‘Extremist’

The move bars opposition groups affiliated with Navalny from operating and puts members and supporters at risk of prison.
new arrests

Russia Widens Opposition Crackdown With Bill, Jailing of Critic

Russia's opposition says authorities are stepping up a campaign of intimidation against dissenters ahead of a parliamentary vote.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.