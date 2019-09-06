Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Offices Raided Ahead of Moscow Vote

Authorities have raided three of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s offices in Moscow on the eve of a local election where he is advocating voters to unseat Kremlin-backed candidates. The raids took place ahead of the Sept. 8 city legislature vote that galvanized this summer’s mass protests in Moscow when election officials disqualified opposition candidates, including some of Navalny's allies, from the ballot. Navalny has promoted a “Smart Voting” strategy, urging supporters to vote for the candidates best positioned to beat Kremlin-aligned incumbents this Saturday.

«Сейчас в ФБК и на студии проходят обыски. Совершенно очевидно, что все, что происходит, связано с „Умным голосованием“, которое случится в ближайшее воскресенье во время выборов».⁰



В нестандартных условиях Алексей говорит, как победить единороссов: https://t.co/Tz3icFpAXW pic.twitter.com/K9geCyxgYM — Навальный LIVE (@navalnylive) September 5, 2019

At least nine people were detained in Navalny’s office and taken to a police station before being released without charges, the OVD-Info police-monitoring website reported after midnight Friday. Police told Navalny volunteers that the raids took place as part of an investigation into alleged mass civil riots during the July 27 protests, OVD-Info and the Mediazona news website reported. Over a dozen protesters have been initially charged with mass unrest, a handful of whom have either had charges dropped or were convicted for using violence against police. The team for Navalny’s YouTube channel showed the aftermath of the raids, with empty computer server racks, open safes and a half-empty studio where many of the channel’s popular videos are filmed. “These aren’t raids but a burglary of [Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation] FBK, the [YouTube channel] studio and his Moscow headquarters,” Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol tweeted.

❗️От нашей студии не осталось ничего. Забрали абсолютно все компьютеры, мониторы, суфлеры, камеры, свет, серверную, документы из сейфа, жесткие диски, телефоны, ноутбуки, airpods, даже еду.



Поддержите нас! Не дайте жуликам и ворам остановить нашу работу: https://t.co/jQsMnfoH68 pic.twitter.com/0tNGSJcZ9k — Навальный LIVE (@navalnylive) September 5, 2019