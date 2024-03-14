Moscow Authorities Threaten Criminal Charges for Election Day Rallies

Moscow authorities have threatened to criminally prosecute those who take part in election-day rallies aimed at expressing opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

Supporters of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are expected to go to polling stations at noon on Sunday — the final day of Russia’s presidential vote — to make a visible show of dissent in the absence of a viable opposition candidate.

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday said it had seen “publications on the internet” that called for “unauthorized mass events at polling stations” at 12:00 p.m. on March 17.

“The organization of and participation in these mass events are punishable by virtue of the legislation in place,” it said in a statement posted on Telegram.

It pointed to Article 141 of the Criminal Code, the obstruction of elections or citizens' electoral rights, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.