Leader of Russian Volunteer Corps Killed Fighting For Kyiv 

The founder and leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), a far-right paramilitary unit fighting alongside Kyiv’s army, has been killed in action on the front lines in Ukraine, the group announced Saturday.

Denis Kapustin, 41, was killed overnight on Saturday while carrying out a combat mission in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, the RVC said.

He was also known by the name Denis Nikitin and the nom-de-guerre White Rex.

“We will definitely have our revenge, Denis. Your legacy lives on,” RVC wrote on its Telegram channel, vowing to release additional details of Kapustin’s death following an investigation.