Navalny Says Faces Life in Prison on ‘Absurd’ Terror Charges

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he faces potential life imprisonment on fresh charges of terrorism amid an ongoing campaign to silence one of the most potent opposition forces in modern Russia.

Authorities have launched as many as 10 new criminal cases against Navalny, 46, since he was sentenced to nine years in prison on fraud charges he disputes. A Moscow court later added two and a half years to his sentence on contempt-of-court charges.

In a Twitter thread shared by his team, the anti-corruption campaigner said an investigator warned him that a military court will try him on fresh terrorism charges.

“I’m facing 30 years [in prison] under this case and life imprisonment under the next one,” Navalny said.

He called the latest charges “absurd” and accused prison authorities of preventing him from examining almost 700 pages of case materials. The court ruled Wednesday to grant Navalny 10 days to study the case.