Navalny Ally Sobol Sentenced for Visiting Alleged FSB Poisoner’s Apartment

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s close associate Lyubov Sobol was sentenced Thursday for visiting the apartment of an alleged security agent implicated in his poisoning. Sobol was detained in December when she appeared outside the home of alleged Federal Security Service (FSB) chemical weapons expert Konstantin Kudryavtsev. Navalny and the open-source investigative group Bellingcat said Kudryavtsev was part of an FSB squad tasked with his poisoning and cleaning up the crime scene last August.

Navalny, who was sentenced to prison in Russia after returning from months of recovery abroad, published a viral video of a phone call where he tricked Kudryavtsev into divulging key details of the poisoning. The FSB dismissed the Kudryavtsev call as a “provocation” aiming to discredit the agency. A Moscow court on Thursday found Sobol guilty of criminal trespass and sentenced her to one year of community service, according to Interfax. Sobol’s lawyer Vladimir Voronin told reporters that they will appeal the sentence. Sobol appeared in court wearing a shirt reading “Where is the criminal case into Navalny’s poisoning?”

⚡️Приговор по моему уголовному делу о попытке поговорить с отравителем Навального Константином Кудрявцевым:



виновна, исправительные работы сроком на 1 год



Тем временем дело о покушении на жизнь Навального по-прежнему даже не возбуждено. #свободуНавальному pic.twitter.com/O6NPDEhIxe — Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) April 15, 2021