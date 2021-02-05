Who Has Been Jailed Over Russia’s Pro-Navalny Protests?

The mass protests, which were not authorized by the government, saw a widespread crackdown and harsh treatment of protesters by baton-wielding officers that has sparked outcry from the West.

More than 10,000 people across Russia have been detained in recent rallies demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and criticizing Russia’s ruling elite.

Nearly 750 people nationwide have received administrative sentences for their involvement in the protests since they began on Jan. 23, independent police monitor OVD-Info reported. Meanwhile, photos from Moscow detention centers showed overcrowded, unsanitary conditions as the number of detainees outpaces available space at jails.

Several of Navalny’s closest allies were detained, charged or jailed in connection to the rallies, with critics accusing the Kremlin of locking them up to stifle dissent.

Here’s an overview of the most prominent figures to have been detained or jailed amid the Kremlin's crackdown on the opposition:

Lyubov Sobol

Sobol, a lawyer for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was placed under house arrest from Jan. 29-March 23 for allegedly violating coronavirus-related restrictions by calling for people to join protests.

On Thursday, Sobol was formally charged for inciting mass violations of sanitary and epidemiological rules, her lawyer Vladimir Voronin tweeted.

At a recent press conference, Sobol said she has lost count of how many times she’s been detained and that she always has a detention bag ready.

Alyona Kitayeva

Alyona Kitayeva, a 21-year-old volunteer for Sobol’s campaign, was detained following her participation in Tuesday’s Moscow protest and sentenced to 12 days in jail for obstructing traffic.

Kitayeva described being tortured by police at Moscow’s Donskoy police station, telling The Insider news website that officers put a plastic bag over her head and beat and interrogated her until she agreed to unlock her phone. Kitayeva said she was also threatened with false accusations of assaulting a police officer.

Maria Alyokhina

Alyokhina, a member of the Pussy Riot activist rock group, was detained for 48 hours on Jan. 28 and placed under house arrest on accusations of violating coronavirus-related restrictions by calling for people to join protests.

“Everything that is happening now — the fact that I am now being judged in an essentially closed court, and the fact that they want to deprive me of the opportunity to speak out publicly — is happening because the Kremlin is scared of Alexei Navalny and his associates, who openly speak out about the billions looted by Putin,” Alyokhina said in an Instagram post.

Oleg Stepanov

The head of Navalny’s Moscow headquarters, Stepanov was charged with inciting violations of coronavirus restrictions and placed under house arrest until March 23.

According to media reports, Stepanov has said that the "sanitary case" was falsified and initiated "with the sole purpose of hindering the work of the organization."

Anastasia Vasilyeva

In a dramatic arrest that went viral on social media, Vasilyeva, Navalny’s ophthalmologist and the head of the Doctors Alliance union, played Beethoven on her piano as police officers arrived at her home to detain her.

She is also under house arrest until March 23 and was charged Thursday with violating coronavirus-related restrictions by calling for people to join protests.