Navalny Allies Jailed, Fined as Russia Vows Protest Crackdown

The arrests and fines against Navalny’s allies come as Moscow police vowed to “immediately suppress” the unauthorized rallies on Saturday.

At least 150,000 people have signed up for the rallies in Navalny’s support across 70 Russian cities, marking “going” or “interested” on Facebook and Vkontakte event pages. Organizers also aimed the protests against Russia’s ruling elite following Navalny’s viral video exposé into President Vladimir Putin’s alleged $1.3 billion seaside “palace.”

Several allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been imprisoned or fined on the eve of nationwide protests in his support this Saturday.

Despite the threat of a crackdown, Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya said she plans to attend the protest.

Below is an overview of key Navalny associates, as well as their lawyers, who have faced legal action as of mid-Friday.

— Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokeswoman:

Jailed, less than 24 hours after her detention, for nine days on charges of organizing public events without notifying the authorities.

— Anastasia Panchenko, Navalny office coordinator in the southern city of Krasnodar:

Jailed for 10 days on charges of organizing a public event without notifying the authorities.

— Lyubov Sobol, Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK) lawyer:

Faces up to 300,000 rubles ($4,000) or forced labor on charges of disobeying police orders. Spared 30 days in prison because she is the parent of a minor.

— Yekaterina Vedernikova, Navalny office coordinator in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok:

Jailed for three days on charges of organizing a public event without notifying the authorities.

Lawyers

— Vladlen Los’, FBK lawyer, citizen of Belarus:

Ordered to leave Russia by Sunday, Jan. 25 and not return until 2023. Faces 15 days of administrative arrest for disobeying police orders.

— Mansur Gilmanov, Apologia Protesta legal aid group lawyer:

Beaten at a police station where he had arrived to represent Los’, kept in detention overnight. Threatened with up to 15 days of administrative arrest for disobeying police orders.

This story is being updated.