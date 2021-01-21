Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Ally Sobol Detained Ahead of Nationwide Protests

Sobol will be charged with calling for an unauthorized rally, a move her lawyer called "illegal." Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti / TASS

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol has been detained for inciting protests in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the independent Dozhd news channel reported Thursday.

Sobol, a key Navalny ally, is among those calling on supporters to attend unauthorized protests across Russia on Saturday to protest Navalny’s detention following his return from Germany after recovery from Novichok poisoning. The protests are also aimed against Russia’s ruling elite in the wake of Navalny’s viral video exposé into President Vladimir Putin’s alleged $1.3 billion seaside palace.

Police detained Sobol from her lawyer’s car and took her to the Donskoy police station in Moscow, where an administrative protocol on calling for an unauthorized rally will be drawn up against her, Dozhd reported.

“How can a person be detained for something that does not yet exist? In my opinion, this is illegal,” Sobol’s lawyer Vladimir Voronin told Dozhd.

Earlier on Thursday, police visited the residences of Mediazona news website editor-in-chief Sergei Smirnov, Ekho Moskvy radio station host Alexander Plushev and Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh.

Russian authorities have ramped up their warnings regarding Saturday’s protests after TikTok videos of young people voicing plans to attend went viral, threatening fines and prosecutions and asking social media platforms to take down posts promoting the events. 

Meanwhile, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), where Sobol works as a lawyer, has promised to pay any fines issued to participants of Saturday’s rallies.

Read more about: Navalny , Protest , Opposition

Read more

News Analysis

What Appeared to Be a United Opposition During Moscow’s Vote Protests Is Fraying — Again

A sudden switch in strategy by core opposition leaders has left some supporters confused.
Protest

Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration

Putin's inauguration is scheduled for May 7, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said this week.
Protest

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind the latest attacks, but even if it isn’t: can it...
opinion Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia Is a Political Hazard Zone

The rift between the elites and the masses in Russia is as real today as it was six or 26 years ago. Neither the annexation of Crimea, nor symbolic gestures...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.