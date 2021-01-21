Russia Threatens Arrests, Prosecutions for Promoting Navalny Protests

Russian police threatened to prosecute those who spread calls to join nationwide protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid the authorities’ campaign to discourage attendance, Interfax reported Thursday. Unauthorized rallies are scheduled in at least 50 Russian cities this Saturday, galvanized by Navalny’s arrest upon his return from treatment in Germany for Novichok poisoning and his viral video exposé of President Vladimir Putin’s alleged $1.3 billion seaside palace.

TikTok videos promoting the Jan. 23 rallies racked up more than 200 million views, prompting Russia’s state censor to urge social media platforms to ban content inciting young Russians to turn out. The Prosecutor General’s Office also ordered the censor, Roskomnadzor, to block access to pages that call for protests. School and university administrators were reported to have threatened to expel students spotted at the rallies in Navalny’s support. The anti-corruption campaigner’s close allies and opposition-leaning news outlet editors reported police visits on the eve of the protests.

