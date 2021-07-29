Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian State TV Host Couple Owns $4 Million in Moscow Real Estate, Navalny’s Allies Claim

Yevegny Popov and Olga Skabeeva are hosts on Rossiya 1. Youtube / Alexei Navalny

Jailed Kremlin’s critic Alexei Navalny’s outlawed Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), on Thursday published an investigation on YouTube claiming that Russian state TV hosts Yevegny Popov and his wife Olga Skabeeva own Moscow real estate worth more than 300 million rubles ($4 million). 

Popov, a host on Rossiya 1, is also running for a seat in Russia’s State Duma lower house of parliament in upcoming September elections, representing the ruling United Russia party. 

FBK also claimed that United Russia spent 40 million rubles on Popov’s election campaign broadcast, which shows him restocking a local pond with fish and sending a task force to fix a broken sewage pipe. 

Last year, The Insider investigative outlet published the annual incomes of top state TV employees, including Popov and Skabeeva. According to the investigation, Popov and Skabeeva were making 13 million rubles each. 

FBK says the Insider’s estimates are a lot less than the actual undisclosed income of the TV host couple. 

On Monday, Russia’s state internet watchdog blocked 49 of Navalny-linked websites, including FBK’s website, where his team have published investigations into alleged high-level corruption that have sparked nationwide protests in recent years.

Navalny has called for Russians to vote against Popov in favor of the strongest opposing candidate instead under his Smart Voting scheme. 

Read more about: Navalny , Corruption

Read more

Soldiering On

Navalny Team Vows to Fight on After 'Extremism' Ruling

The Anti-Corruption Foundation vowed to continue exposing corruption in Russia despite being branded as an extremist organization.
HAMMER AND SAW

Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Front Door Has Had a Tough Year

Frequent raids on the offices of the Anti-Corruption Foundation have taught the team coping and carpentry skills.
Corruption

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

Russian politician Alexei Navalny has been ordered to delete a viral video accusing Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of corruption.
Corruption

Russian PM Medvedev Sees Approval Ratings Decline Amid Corruption Claims

Approval ratings for Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev fell by 10 percent last month amid allegations of corruption.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.