Russia Blacklists Navalny’s Political and Activist Movements as ‘Extremist’

A Russian court has outlawed the political and activist networks of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as “extremist” in a closed-door hearing Wednesday, effectively dismantling one of Russia's most potent opposition forces amid a wider crackdown in the lead-up to parliamentary elections. The designation bars opposition groups affiliated with Navalny from crowdfunded operations and puts their members and supporters at risk of up to six years in prison.

After a marathon hearing that lasted more than 12 hours, the Moscow City Court ruled to designate Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the affiliated Citizens’ Rights Protection Organization as “extremist” organizations. The hearing took place behind closed doors because the authorities say the case materials contain classified information. Founded in 2011 and operating under an onerous “foreign agent” designation for two years, Navalny’s FBK has carried out high-profile investigations into alleged corruption among Russia’s ruling elite. Its viral exposé of President Vladimir Putin’s alleged $1.3 billion seaside palace has racked up more than 100 million YouTube views since January and fueled mass nationwide rallies. FBK’s latest video investigation released on the eve of the court ruling revealed what it said were the exorbitant salaries of Kremlin-funded RT contributors, racking up nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours. Several top Navalny associates have been placed under house arrest in the wake of the rallies, while a handful of his key aides fled Russia to continue their work. Though his allies have vowed to fight on, analysts say Wednesday's ban is effectively the “final extermination” of Navalny’s movement.