Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Prominent Russian Lawyer Detained for 'Sharing Investigative Details'

Updated:
Ivan Pavlov represents jailed ex-journalist Ivan Safronov as well as jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team. Mikhail Japaridze / TASS

One of Russia’s leading defense lawyers has been detained on charges of disclosing details of an investigation hours before he was due in court to represent a prominent former journalist accused of treason, his colleagues said early Friday.

Ivan Pavlov, the leader of Team 29, was arrested on April 30 in Moscow after a search in his hotel room,” the organization said on its website. 

Team 29 describes itself as an association of lawyers and journalists that stands for Russian citizens’ rights to access and distribute information. 

Mr. Pavlov was getting ready for a 9 a.m. court hearing for his defendant, journalist Ivan Safronov, accused of treason,” Team 29 said in the statement. The Moscow court is due to extend Safronov’s pre-trial detention later Friday.

Team 29 added that authorities also broke down the St. Petersburg apartment door of its digital security officer, Igor Dorfman, who stopped responding to calls at around that time. It later reported that police raided its office in St. Petersburg and the home of Pavlov’s wife.

Pavlov faces up to three months of arrest or two years of community service if found guilty of “disclosing the data of a preliminary investigation.”

Team 29 said it does not yet know whether Pavlov’s charges are linked with Safronov’s case.

Pavlov also represents jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s team in a highly anticipated “extremism” case that could see all its activities in Russia banned.

Pavlov’s colleague Olga Tseytlina told BBC Russia that she believes he was detained — the first such charges against lawyers since 2013 — in connection with the Navalny case to “push him aside.”

“This is an act of intimidation for the entire legal community, a signal that we’re all under the sword of Damocles: If you open your mouth, there will be fallout,” she said.

Pavlov’s other colleague, Yevgeny Smirnov, said that a lead investigator in Safronov’s treason case had threatened to “do everything to jail you because you are bones in our throats.”

Read more

tensions flare

Kyrgyzstan Says Death Toll in Clashes with Tajikistan Rises to 13

The two countries have agreed a ceasefire following the worst fighting along their disputed border in years.
scientific crackdown

Leading Russian Physicist Charged With Treason Dies of Cancer

Viktor Kudryavtsev was among a growing number of Russian scientists and journalists accused of sharing sensitive information with foreigners.
litigated claims

Russia-Brazil Spat Erupts Over Sputnik Vaccine Snub

Brazil refused to import Sputnik V. Russia has threatened to sue the regulator.
DUBIOUS CHARGE

Navalny Ally Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison For Reposting Music Video

A Russian court sentenced said Andrei Borovikov on pornography charges for reposting a Rammstein music video on social media.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.