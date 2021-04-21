Russian Prosecutors Demand Dissolution of Navalny's Groups

Russian prosecutors have asked a court to dissolve jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his regional network of headquarters, Interfax reported Tuesday.
The demand comes ahead of planned protests on Wednesday calling for Navalny’s immediate treatment at a civilian hospital as his allies sound the alarm over his deteriorating health in prison.
The Moscow prosecutor’s office claims that the FBK aims “to create conditions for a change in the foundations of the constitutional order, a change of government and the implementation of the scenario of a color revolution."
The prosecutor's office also accused the Navalny-founded organizations of working to "destabilize the socio-political situation in the country, including by calling for violence, extremism, mass riots," by trying to involve minors in illegal activities.”
Last week, Moscow prosecutors also asked a court to brand FBK and Navalny’s regional network “extremist organizations,” a label that would ban them from operating within Russia and could lead to prison time for staffers and supporters. The Moscow City Court will review prosecutors’ request to label in a closed hearing on April 26.
The Justice Ministry added FBK to its “foreign agents” registry in 2019, a move the group said is aimed at hindering its investigations into corruption.
The organization founded by Navalny in 2011 ran on donations and its main mission was to expose corruption among high-level Russian government officials.