Russian Prosecutors Demand Dissolution of Navalny's Groups

Russian prosecutors have asked a court to dissolve jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his regional network of headquarters, Interfax reported Tuesday.

The demand comes ahead of planned protests on Wednesday calling for Navalny’s immediate treatment at a civilian hospital as his allies sound the alarm over his deteriorating health in prison.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office claims that the FBK aims “to create conditions for a change in the foundations of the constitutional order, a change of government and the implementation of the scenario of a color revolution."

The prosecutor's office also accused the Navalny-founded organizations of working to "destabilize the socio-political situation in the country, including by calling for violence, extremism, mass riots," by trying to involve minors in illegal activities.”