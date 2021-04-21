Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Prosecutors Demand Dissolution of Navalny's Groups

Last week, Moscow prosecutors also asked a court to brand Navalny’s groups “extremist organizations.” navalny.com

Russian prosecutors have asked a court to dissolve jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his regional network of headquarters, Interfax reported Tuesday.

The demand comes ahead of planned protests on Wednesday calling for Navalny’s immediate treatment at a civilian hospital as his allies sound the alarm over his deteriorating health in prison. 

The Moscow prosecutor’s office claims that the FBK aims “to create conditions for a change in the foundations of the constitutional order, a change of government and the implementation of the scenario of a color revolution."

The prosecutor's office also accused the Navalny-founded organizations of working to "destabilize the socio-political situation in the country, including by calling for violence, extremism, mass riots," by trying to involve minors in illegal activities.” 

Last week, Moscow prosecutors also asked a court to brand FBK and Navalny’s regional network “extremist organizations,” a label that would ban them from operating within Russia and could lead to prison time for staffers and supporters. The Moscow City Court will review prosecutors’ request to label  in a closed hearing on April 26. 

The Justice Ministry added FBK to its “foreign agents” registry in 2019, a move the group said is aimed at hindering its investigations into corruption.

The organization founded by Navalny in 2011 ran on donations and its main mission was to expose corruption among high-level Russian government officials. 

Read more

NAVALNY RALLIES

LIVE | As It’s Happening: Russians Prepare to Protest in Support of Ailing Navalny

Putin’s most outspoken critic has been on hunger strike in prison for 21 days, demanding to see his own doctors for a host of ailments.
the blunt offer

Ukraine Leader Zelensky Urges Putin to Meet in War-Torn East

"I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet in any part of the Ukrainian Donbass where war is ongoing," Zelensky said in an address.
BRAIN DRAIN

Exodus of Russian Researchers Grew Fivefold Since 2012

The news comes in the same month Putin signed a law requiring educators to obtain state permission for public outreach.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Russia’s Claims of Sputnik V's 97.6% Effectiveness Under the Spotlight

Limited data and possible methodological shortcomings raise concerns Russia is cherry-picking and embellishing vaccine data. 

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.