Kremlin Critic Navalny Dissolves Anti-Corruption Foundation After ‘Putin’s Chef’ Lawsuit

Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is closing his foundation that has produced several high-profile investigations into alleged corruption among top government officials, he announced Monday. The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) has faced a number of lawsuits over its video investigations targeting figures ranging from former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Oleg Deripaska. The Russian courts have sided with the plaintiffs and ordered the FBK to pay large fines for what they ruled to be false or defamatory information.

One of the lawsuits, filed by a school-lunch provider believed to be owned by Kremlin-linked catering magnate Yevgeny Prigozhin, is seeking 88 million rubles ($1.2 million) from the FBK, Navalny and his ally Lyubov Sobol. “It’s a giant sum and I don’t even see the point in collecting it,” Navalny wrote in a statement on his website announcing FBK’s closure. Prigozhin is widely known as “Putin’s chef” for organizing President Vladimir Putin’s dinners with foreign dignitaries. He has also been linked to a private Russian military contractor widely reported to have sent fighters to Syria, Libya and eastern Ukraine, as well as to "troll farms" accused of stoking online division during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.