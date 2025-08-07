Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to Meet in ‘Coming Days,’ Kremlin Says

Russia and the United States have agreed to hold a meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump “in the coming days,” state media reported Thursday, citing a top Kremlin official.

“At the suggestion of the American side, a preliminary agreement was reached to hold a bilateral high-level meeting in the coming days,” foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“We are now working with our American colleagues to finalize the details and location of the meeting,” Ushakov said, adding that the location of the sit-down had already been agreed upon and would be revealed soon.

This is a breaking news story. Come back later for more details.