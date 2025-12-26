Leftist Activist Sergei Udaltsov Jailed 6 Years for ‘Justifying Terrorism’

A Moscow military court on Thursday sentenced leftist activist Sergei Udaltsov to six years in prison after finding him guilty of “justifying terrorism.”

The verdict was handed down by Moscow’s Second Western District Military Court, the Interfax news agency reported. Udaltsov, 48, has been in pre-trial detention since January 2024 and will serve his sentence in a maximum-security penal colony.

Udaltsov said he would appeal the ruling and announced a hunger strike after his sentence was read out.

“This is a shameful decision. Everyone who took part in it will be held responsible, I hope,” he said in court on Thursday. “To hell with you, you dogs. I hope you meet the same fate, you scum.”

Prosecutors had sought a seven-year prison sentence, while Udaltsov’s defense argued for acquittal.