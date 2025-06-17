Moscow Court Rules to Nationalize Domodedovo Airport

A Moscow court has ruled to nationalize Domodedovo International Airport over allegations that the facility had come under foreign control, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Tuesday.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Domodedovo and its co-owners after reviewing the airport’s privatization documents, the publication reported earlier this year.

In February, a court granted Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia temporary control of key services at Domodedovo, effectively marking a state seizure of the country’s third-busiest airport.

Moscow’s Court of Arbitration on Tuesday ordered the ownership of DME Holding, a conglomerate of 25 companies valued at more than 1 trillion rubles ($12.7 billion), to be transferred to the Russian state.

Russian-born Dmitry Kamenshchik, who is reported to hold Turkish and UAE passports, and Valery Kogan, a Moscow-born Israeli citizen, were identified as DME Holding’s ultimate beneficial owners.