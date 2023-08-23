Drone Crashes Into Building in Central Moscow

A Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged a building in a central business district, Russian authorities said on Wednesday, in the sixth consecutive night of aerial attacks on Russia's capital and its surrounding areas.

The latest strike on Moscow just comes hours after Ukrainian authorities said Russian artillery hit two villages near the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman, killing three people and wounding two others.

Russian air defense systems downed one Ukrainian drone in the Mozhaisky district and one in the Khimki district of the Moscow region, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

A third drone crashed into a building in the Moscow City business district, located around five kilometers from the Kremlin, after being "suppressed" by air defenses, it said.