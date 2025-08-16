Trump Backing Putin's Ukraine Land Plan – AFP Source, Reports

U.S. President Donald Trump backs a Russian proposal for Moscow to take full control of two Ukrainian regions and freeze the front line in two others which Moscow only partially controls, a source told AFP.

The source with knowledge of the matter said Russian President Vladimir Putin "de facto demands that Ukraine leave Donbas," an area consisting of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

"Trump is inclined to support it," the source said.

Trump on Saturday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders about his talks Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Ukrainian president refused to leave Donbas," the source said.

Zelensky has rejected any territorial concessions, saying he is bound by Ukraine's constitution. But he has not ruled out discussing the issue at a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin.