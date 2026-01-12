U.S. Soccer Federation Denies Holding Talks With Russia

The U.S. Soccer Federation has denied reports that it is in talks with its Russian counterpart about organizing football matches between the Russian and U.S. national teams.

In December, the head of the Russian Football Union, Alexander Dyukov, told Russian media that his organization “had a series of contacts with the American Soccer Federation regarding matches between youth and women’s teams” but said it was “premature to talk about any agreements at this point.”

Those remarks came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had earlier said that discussions were underway to host a football match between the Russian and U.S. national teams as officials from Washington and Moscow met to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

In a statement sent to The Moscow Times, a spokesman from the U.S. Soccer Federation denied that such talks were taking place. He did not say whether the Russian Football Union had contacted the Federation about holding talks.