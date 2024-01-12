Olympic Fencers Who Fled Russia After Invasion Seek U.S. Citizenship

The U.S. Olympic Committee and the fencing association it governs have asked Congress to grant American citizenship to three Russian fencers who face wartime criminal charges at home, USA Today reported Friday.

Konstantin Lokhanov, Sergei Bida and Violetta Bida — who fled to the United States after Russia invaded Ukraine — may be able to compete with the U.S. team at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer if their citizenship bids are approved and if they pass the team selection process.

“All three of these individuals have made sacrifices at great personal cost and put their lives at risk to be able to represent our nation,” Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Fencing, said in a letter to Congress cited by USA Today.

“[W]e ask you to make every effort to support them in the extraordinary circumstance,” Andrews said.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), wrote in a separate letter that the Russian athletes’ U.S. citizenship bid was endorsed so that they could compete at the Paris games and other future international competitions, according to USA Today.

Russia’s Fencing Federation said it has not been notified of the athletes’ intention to switch nationalities, according to the state-run news agency TASS.