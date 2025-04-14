Officials Discussing U.S.-Russia Hockey Matches in St. Petersburg and Washington D.C., Sports Minister Says

A series of ice hockey games between Russian and U.S. players will likely take place in St. Petersburg and Washington D.C. sometime in the future, Russia’s Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said Monday.
Following a closely watched phone call last month, the Kremlin said U.S. President Donald Trump supported President Vladimir Putin’s idea to organize hockey matches between their two countries. The White House did not mention hockey in its readout of the Trump-Putin call, while the NHL said it was not involved in the discussions.
“The matches are indeed possible. Private negotiations are underway. You’ll know about it when they’re over,” Degtyarev told the Russian sports broadcaster Match TV.
He said that the U.S. and Russian national teams would be comprised of players from the NHL and Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).
“The series will take place in St. Petersburg and most likely in Washington,” Degtyarev said, adding that scheduling “remains the most difficult thing.”
The Russian sports minister spoke one month after the EU reportedly agreed to lift sanctions on him and three other Russian-linked business figures after lobbying from Hungary.
Degtyarev also serves as the president of Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC), which was suspended in October 2023 over its decision to absorb regional Olympic organizations from partially occupied Ukrainian regions.
Degtyarev said he expects the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to restore ROC’s membership within two to three months, after which the committee could start applying to organize tournaments from 2029 and beyond.
“Chances are high,” he told Match TV.
The International Ice Hockey Federation banned Russia from all its tournaments after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.