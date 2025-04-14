Officials Discussing U.S.-Russia Hockey Matches in St. Petersburg and Washington D.C., Sports Minister Says

A series of ice hockey games between Russian and U.S. players will likely take place in St. Petersburg and Washington D.C. sometime in the future, Russia’s Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said Monday.

Following a closely watched phone call last month, the Kremlin said U.S. President Donald Trump supported President Vladimir Putin’s idea to organize hockey matches between their two countries. The White House did not mention hockey in its readout of the Trump-Putin call, while the NHL said it was not involved in the discussions.

“The matches are indeed possible. Private negotiations are underway. You’ll know about it when they’re over,” Degtyarev told the Russian sports broadcaster Match TV.

He said that the U.S. and Russian national teams would be comprised of players from the NHL and Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

“The series will take place in St. Petersburg and most likely in Washington,” Degtyarev said, adding that scheduling “remains the most difficult thing.”