Putin Congratulates Ovechkin on NHL Goals Record

Meanwhile, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published footage of FBI Director Kash Patel visiting the Capitals’ locker room and calling Ovechkin’s achievement “awesome.”
The Russian Olympic Committee was among the first to congratulate Ovechkin, saying, “The absolute record now belongs to our hockey player.”
Ovechkin has faced criticism over his support of Putin, especially after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In 2018, the hockey player founded the “PutinTeam” campaign group to help back the Russian leader’s re-election bid. Likewise, his profile picture on Instagram shows him standing alongside the Russian leader.
When asked about the Ukraine war at a press conference in 2022, Ovechkin called for “no more war,” but gave a muted response when questioned about his prior support for Putin.
“Well, he is my president. But as I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and I hope everything is going to be done soon,” the hockey player said at the time. “I’m Russian. It’s something I can’t control. It’s not in my hands. I hope [the war] is going to end soon.”
AFP contributed reporting.
