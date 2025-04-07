Putin Congratulates Ovechkin on NHL Goals Record

President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin for breaking the NHL’s all-time goals record, calling the achievement a source of celebration in Russia.

Ovechkin, 39, scored his 895th career goal on Sunday, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing record that had gone unchallenged for 26 years.

“Congratulations on your outstanding record. You’ve surprised legendary masters,” Putin said in a message posted to the Kremlin’s Telegram channel. “Without a doubt, this achievement is not only your personal success but a true celebration for fans in Russia and abroad.”

Putin’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal could help unite Russia and the United States.

Russia’s Embassy in Washington highlighted the “unifying potential of hockey,” which it said was discussed during a recent call between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. It also condemned the “ridiculous and absurd” ban on Russian journalists’ accreditation at NHL games.