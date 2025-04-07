Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Congratulates Ovechkin on NHL Goals Record

Dynamo Stadium in Moscow celebrating Ovechkin's record over the weekend. Roman Shluinsky / TASS

President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin for breaking the NHL’s all-time goals record, calling the achievement a source of celebration in Russia.

Ovechkin, 39, scored his 895th career goal on Sunday, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing record that had gone unchallenged for 26 years.

“Congratulations on your outstanding record. You’ve surprised legendary masters,” Putin said in a message posted to the Kremlin’s Telegram channel. “Without a doubt, this achievement is not only your personal success but a true celebration for fans in Russia and abroad.”

Putin’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal could help unite Russia and the United States.

Russia’s Embassy in Washington highlighted the “unifying potential of hockey,” which it said was discussed during a recent call between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. It also condemned the “ridiculous and absurd” ban on Russian journalists’ accreditation at NHL games.

Meanwhile, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published footage of FBI Director Kash Patel visiting the Capitals’ locker room and calling Ovechkin’s achievement “awesome.”

The Russian Olympic Committee was among the first to congratulate Ovechkin, saying, “The absolute record now belongs to our hockey player.”

Ovechkin has faced criticism over his support of Putin, especially after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In 2018, the hockey player founded the “PutinTeam” campaign group to help back the Russian leader’s re-election bid. Likewise, his profile picture on Instagram shows him standing alongside the Russian leader.

When asked about the Ukraine war at a press conference in 2022, Ovechkin called for “no more war,” but gave a muted response when questioned about his prior support for Putin.

“Well, he is my president. But as I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and I hope everything is going to be done soon,” the hockey player said at the time. “I’m Russian. It’s something I can’t control. It’s not in my hands. I hope [the war] is going to end soon.”

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Hockey , Sports , Putin , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Grants U.S. Hockey Player Russian Citizenship 

Dynamo Moscow’s athletic director said the move “will be good PR for Russian sports."
1 Min read

Russia Vows to Defend 'Traditional Values' Against 'Gay Propaganda'

Russia on Wednesday vowed to defend its "traditional" values against threats from the United States and so-called "gay propaganda" in a document signed...

Putin Vows to Retaliate After U.S. Senate Sanctions Vote

The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill calling for tougher economic sanctions against Russia

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

Russia could dedicate a new parliamentary commission to stop Western nations from influencing the country’s 2018 presidential elections.