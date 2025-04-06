Ovechkin Scores 895th Goal To Clinch All-Time NHL Record

Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL career goal on Sunday, etching his name into ice hockey history by finally passing the previous all-time record he shared with Wayne Gretzky. Washington Capitals ace Ovechkin — who had tied Gretzky's 26-year-old mark with two goals on Friday — scored on a power play early in the second period of Sunday's clash at the New York Islanders. The 39-year-old Russian icon smashed in a long-range shot with 12:34 remaining in the second period to spark wild celebrations at the UBS Arena. An overjoyed Ovechkin dived along the ice in delight after his momentous strike, before being mobbed by team-mates as a packed arena rose in a standing ovation to the Russian's achievement. Ice hockey's "Great One" Gretzky was in attendance along with National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman to witness Ovechkin's history-making strike, which was greeted by deafening chants of "Ovi, Ovi".

Ovechkin meanwhile celebrated with his mother, wife and children, who came on to the ice as play was halted to mark the occasion. "What a day," Ovechkin said in an address to the stadium after play was stopped. "Like I always say, it's a team sport and without my boys, the whole organisation, the fans, the trainers, I would never stand here. I would never have passed 'The Great One'," he added. "So fellas, thank you very much, I love you so much...And the last thing -- to all of you fans around the world, in Russia, we did it boys." Gretzky meanwhile also spoke in tribute. "They say records are made to be broken, but I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that," the Canadian told the crowd.

'We witnessed history'