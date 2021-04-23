Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg to Host 3 More Euro 2020 Games

St. Petersburg was initially scheduled to host three group stage matches and one quarter-final. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Europe’s football governing body UEFA said Thursday that the Russian city of St. Petersburg will host three additional Euro 2020 group games after the original hosts of the 12-city tournament could not guarantee fan admittance due to the coronavirus. 

St. Petersburg was initially scheduled to host three group stage matches and one quarter-final when UEFA’s Euro 2020 kicks off this June. But UEFA relocated three games to Russia’s second city after authorities in the Spanish city of Bilbao and the Irish capital of Dublin could not give guarantees of welcoming enough fans into stadiums.

The three Group E matches initially scheduled for Dublin, will be reallocated to the St. Petersburg Stadium,” UEFA said.

The organization also moved four matches from Bilbao to Seville.

UEFA’s decision follows unconfirmed media reports last November said that it was considering giving Russia all hosting duties for the Euro 2020 championship as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged Europe.

The second wave caught up with Russia later in December and January, with the country currently among the world leaders in Covid-19 deaths and total cases.

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin has said the organization is exploring several scenarios for holding the Euro 2020 finals in 2021, including slimming down the tournament from 12 host venues.

Russia’s three group-stage games against Belgium, Finland and Denmark will take place in St. Petersburg and Copenhagen this June.

Read more about: Sport

Read more

Visa snub

Russia Demands U.S. End ‘Discriminatory’ Athlete Visa Practices

Russian tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova was denied a U.S. visa, barring her from defending her title at a tournament in Washington D.C.
Doping violation

Senior Russian Athletics Official Faces Doping Ban, Federation Says

Russia's gold medalist in the high jump at the 2008 Olympics has been suspended.
Doping violations

Russian Doctor and Two Coaches Banned for Doping Still Active in Sport

Elite athletes who receive medical or nutritional advice from banned team personnel can face sanctions.
On Your Bike

Russia’s Gran Fondo Shows Growing Popularity of Cycling

The sport is gaining fans, but it’s still all but impossible to use your bike as transport in many of the country’s cities.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.