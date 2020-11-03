UEFA Considers Holding Euro 2020 Exclusively in Russia – Le Parisien

Europe’s football governing body UEFA might make Russia the sole host of the Euro 2020 football championship that was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic until 2021, the French daily Le Parisien reported Monday.

UEFA’s Euro 2020 is currently scheduled to be staged in 12 cities, including St. Petersburg, between June 11 and July 11, 2021. London is slated to host the semis and the finals.

Citing unnamed sources, Le Parisien reported that Russia is under consideration as the sole host because of its 2018 FIFA World Cup infrastructure and relatively low Covid-19 infection rates in spring, when UEFA moved to postpone the tournament.

Russia has since confirmed 1.65 million coronavirus cases, the fourth-highest in the world, and 28,500 deaths. These figures, Le Parisien reported, "could weigh on the final decision to retain Russia or simply keep St. Petersburg as the host city."