News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law capping the number of Russians allowed to work in “unfriendly” countries’ embassies, or banning their employment entirely, the AP reported.

Coming amid a flurry of diplomatic expulsions over accusations of election interference and involvement in deadly explosions, Putin’s decree signed Friday orders the government to draw up a list of “unfriendly” states subject to the restrictions.

Summer summit

A top aide to Putin said Sunday that a possible summit between the Russian leader and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden could take place in June.

The White House on Friday said that in June Biden would be attending the G7 summit in the United Kingdom and the NATO and EU summits in Brussels, but it did not clarify if Biden would also seek to include a potential summit with Putin during the trip.