Putin Met With Street Protests on Visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia — Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted with street demonstrations in the capital of this landlocked South Caucasus nation Wednesday as he arrived for talks with the members of a Moscow-led military alliance.

Hundreds of Armenians and emigre Russians took part in two days of rallies in central Yerevan to protest Putin’s visit, with slogans including “Putin is a killer” and “No to war.”

“We must show that not all Russians support this,” said Sergei, an IT worker who recently moved to Yerevan, while attending a demonstration against the war in Ukraine.

The rocky reception for Putin on his first trip to Armenia since 2019 comes as military reversals in Ukraine make the Russian leader appear increasingly isolated on the world stage — and as Russia struggles even to retain its influence in the former Soviet states in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

While in the Armenian capital, Putin attended a summit of the heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) — a military bloc including Russia and Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan — and was due to meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“It is clear to us that our joint work within the framework of the CSTO brings visible practical results and helps to protect the national interests, sovereignty and independence of our countries,” Putin said at the gathering.

Yet, Pashinyan used his welcome speech to attack the CSTO alliance for its inaction in the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.