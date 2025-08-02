Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill 3 in Russia's Penza, Samara, Rostov Regions

Ukrainian drone strikes killed three people and wounded two others overnight in western Russia, regional governors said on Saturday.

One woman was killed and two other people were wounded in an attack on an enterprise in Penza, the region's governor, Oleg Melnichenko, wrote on Telegram.

An elderly man was killed inside a house that caught fire due to falling drone debris in the Samara region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev posted on Telegram.

In the Rostov region, a guard at an industrial facility was killed after a drone attack and a fire in one of the site's buildings, acting Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar said.

“The military repelled a massive air attack during the night,” destroying drones over seven districts, Slyusar posted on Telegram.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory — 34 over the Rostov region — in a nearly nine-hour period, from Friday night to Saturday morning.