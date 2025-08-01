Mudslide Triggers Evacuations, Cuts Water Supply Near Mount Elbrus

Around 3,000 people were left without water, and more than 350 residents were moved to safety due to mudslides near Mount Elbrus in southern Russia’s republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, authorities said Friday.
A state of emergency was declared in the Elbrussky municipal district, as authorities began evacuations after heavy rains triggered mudslides on Thursday.
Emergency Situations Ministry spokesman Kantemir Berov said 372 people were brought to safety from areas threatened by flooding.
The mudslide damaged water infrastructure in the district’s administrative center of Tyrnauz, a town of 21,000 near the border with Georgia. Around 3,000 residents were left without access to clean water, according to the ministry.
While no new mudslides were observed as of Friday morning, officials warned that the area remains at risk of further incidents.
The Gerkhozhan-Su river, which flows through the region, also experienced mudslides early last week.
Mount Elbrus, a dormant stratovolcano, is the highest peak in Russia and Europe, rising 5,642 meters (18,510 feet) above sea level.
