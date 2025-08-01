Mudslide Triggers Evacuations, Cuts Water Supply Near Mount Elbrus

Around 3,000 people were left without water, and more than 350 residents were moved to safety due to mudslides near Mount Elbrus in southern Russia’s republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, authorities said Friday.

A state of emergency was declared in the Elbrussky municipal district, as authorities began evacuations after heavy rains triggered mudslides on Thursday.

Emergency Situations Ministry spokesman Kantemir Berov said 372 people were brought to safety from areas threatened by flooding.

The mudslide damaged water infrastructure in the district’s administrative center of Tyrnauz, a town of 21,000 near the border with Georgia. Around 3,000 residents were left without access to clean water, according to the ministry.