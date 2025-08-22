Ukrainian Attacks Halt Russian Oil Flows to Hungary for Third Time in 2 Weeks

Russian oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended on Friday after a Ukrainian drone strike on energy infrastructure in Russia’s Bryansk region, marking the third such disruption in less than two weeks.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said the pipeline, which supplies Hungary and Slovakia, was hit overnight near the Russian-Belarusian border.

“Oil deliveries to Hungary have been halted once more. This is yet another strike against our country’s energy security. Another attempt to drag us into the war,” Szijjártó wrote on Facebook. “It will not succeed! We will continue to support every effort toward peace, and we will defend our national interests!”

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said Ukrainian drone and missile strikes set fire to a “fuel infrastructure site” in the Unechsky district, though the blaze was extinguished by morning. NASA’s fire map showed two active blazes in the area, around 50 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.