Ukrainian Sanctions Halt Lukoil Deliveries to Slovakia, Hungary – Reports

Oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia from Russian oil giant Lukoil have come to a halt due to Ukrainian sanctions, media reported Thursday.

Restrictions signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month effectively banned Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil from using Ukraine as a transit hub.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said late Tuesday that Lukoil was “not currently delivering to Hungary” due to a “legal situation in Ukraine.”

“Now we’re working on a legal solution,” he said after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a UN meeting in New York, according to Bloomberg.