Hungary Welcomes Russia Crude Supply Deal After Ukraine Halts Lukoil Transit

Hungary's government said Tuesday it welcomed a deal reached by energy company MOL that will ensure the supply of Russian oil via a pipeline running through Ukraine after Kyiv earlier restricted transit.

In July, Hungary and Slovakia accused Kyiv of endangering their energy security by barring Russian energy giant Lukoil from using the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba pipeline.

However, MOL announced Monday that it had reached a "sustainable solution" securing the transportation of oil to the two countries after finalizing agreements with suppliers and pipeline operators.

As part of a deal, MOL said it would "take over ownership of the affected volumes of crude oil at the Belarus-Ukraine border" starting from Monday. It added that the updated arrangements would comply with EU sanctions.