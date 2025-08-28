Russian Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia Resume After Ukrainian Strikes

Russian oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline resumed on Thursday, a week after Ukrainian attacks on a pumping station in western Russia disrupted shipments, authorities in both countries said.

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Denisa Saková confirmed in a Facebook post that supplies to her country had been restored.

“I hope the operation will remain stable and there will be no more attacks on energy infrastructure,” Saková wrote.

Hungarian oil company MOL also confirmed in a statement emailed to Reuters that oil was once again flowing.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said crude deliveries to Hungary would restart “in test mode with smaller quantities,” while urging Ukraine to halt strikes on the pipeline.