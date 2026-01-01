U.S. Finds Ukraine Did Not Attack Putin’s Valdai Residence – WSJ

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Ukraine did not attack one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Russia claims that Ukraine launched a large-scale drone operation targeting Putin’s Valdai residence in the northwestern Novgorod region between Sunday night and Monday morning. Kyiv has dismissed the accusations as an attempt to disrupt U.S.-brokered talks to end the war.

An unnamed U.S. official told WSJ that the CIA assessed no attack had taken place against Putin’s residence. According to the official, Ukrainian forces had instead sought to strike a military facility elsewhere in the Novgorod region, far from Valdai.

The CIA declined to comment, WSJ said, and there was no immediate response from the White House.

Shortly before the report was published, U.S. President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, appeared to play down Russia’s claims by sharing a New York Post editorial titled “Putin ‘Attack’ Bluster Shows Russia Is the One Standing in the Way of Peace.”

The editorial argues that Russia is obstructing efforts to end the war and that any attack on Putin would be “more than justified” given alleged Russian assassination attempts on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.