Finland Seizes Cargo Ship Suspected of Damaging Undersea Cable

Finnish police said Wednesday that they had seized a cargo vessel suspected of damaging a telecommunications cable linking Helsinki and Tallinn earlier in the Gulf of Finland.

The Finnish Border Guard identified the ship as the Fitburg, a 132-meter-long cargo vessel sailing under the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The ship was traveling from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Haifa, Israel, when it was intercepted.

Fourteen crew members from Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were detained for questioning, National Police Commissioner Ilkka Koskimaki told reporters.

Russia’s embassy in Finland said it was ready to provide assistance to the Russian sailors who were detained.

Finnish police said the Fitburg was suspected of being “responsible for the damage” to a data cable owned by the Finnish telecommunications company Elisa and located within Estonia’s exclusive economic zone.

Elisa said it detected a fault in the cable earlier on Wednesday and notified Finnish authorities, adding that the damage had not disrupted services, which were rerouted.

A Finnish Border Guard patrol vessel and helicopter located the Fitburg in Finland’s exclusive economic zone, where its anchor chain was found lowered into the sea, police said. Authorities ordered the vessel to stop, raise its anchor and proceed to Finnish territorial waters, where it was seized.