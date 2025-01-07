Swedish Navy Recovers Anchor of Tanker Suspected of Baltic Sea Cable Damage

The Swedish navy said Tuesday it had recovered from the Baltic Sea the anchor of an oil tanker suspected of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" and damaging four underwater telecoms cables and one power cable on Dec. 25.

Sweden sent a submarine rescue vessel to assist Finland in the investigation last week.

"The HMS Belos has located and lifted the anchor and handed it over to Finnish authorities," Swedish navy spokesman Jimmie Adamsson told AFP.

The Eagle S, flying the Cook Islands flag, is suspected of having damaged the EstLink 2 electricity cable between Finland and Estonia in the Baltic on Dec. 25, putting it out of action.

Finnish police said on Dec. 29 that they had found a trail from the anchor stretching dozens of kilometers along the seabed.