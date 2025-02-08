Russia Says Baltic Sea Cable Damaged by ‘External Impact'

Russia's state-controlled telecoms giant Rostelecom said Saturday that its underwater cable in the Baltic Sea had been damaged by an "external impact."

Several undersea telecom and power cables have been severed in the Baltic Sea in recent months, with experts and politicians accusing Russia of orchestrating a hybrid war against Western countries supporting Ukraine.

"Some time ago in the Baltic Sea a Rostelecom underwater cable was damaged as the result of external impact," Rostelecom's operator told RIA Novosti news agency.

"Repair work is being carried out," it added. The company said consumers were not affected.