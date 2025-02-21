Swedish Police Investigate New Baltic Sea Cable Damage

Swedish authorities said Friday that they were investigating suspected damage to an underwater cable in the Baltic Sea, following a series of incidents that some observers believe are acts of sabotage linked to Russia.

Finnish operator Cinia reported "some disturbance" on its C-Lion 1 communications cable, which connects Finland and Germany.

"However, the disturbance does not affect the functionality of telecommunications connections running in the cable and the data traffic continues flowing normally," Cinia said in a statement, adding that the cause was still under investigation.

The same cable was previously cut in November, with suspicions falling on a Chinese vessel.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over damage to cables and other critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea amid heightened tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow’s war against Ukraine.