NATO Jets Intercept Russian Reconnaissance Plane Over Baltic Sea

Two Swedish fighter jets under NATO command were dispatched Thursday to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft approaching Polish airspace over the Baltic Sea, Sweden’s armed forces said.
“The plane was close to Polish airspace, so we went up to signal our presence, make a visual identification and escort it out of the area,” Swedish Air Force spokeswoman Therese Akerstedt told AFP.
The Swedish jets, operating out of Malbork, Poland, identified the aircraft as a Russian IL-20. The interception occurred in international airspace, according to a statement from the Swedish military.
Sweden became a NATO member in March 2024.
Tensions in the Baltic region have grown since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
