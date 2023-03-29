Sweden Summons Russian Envoy After NATO Bid Warning

Stockholm said on Wednesday that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to Sweden for warning the country would become a "legitimate target" of "retaliatory measures" if it joined NATO.

Sweden and neighbor Finland both ended decades of military non-alignment in May when they decided to join the Western defense alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev on Tuesday warned Finland and Sweden that by joining the alliance they both risked embroiling themselves in Moscow’s deepening confrontation with the West.

"If anyone still believes that this [NATO membership] in any way will somehow improve Europe's security, you can be sure that the new members of the hostile bloc will become a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including military ones," he wrote in a statement posted to the embassy’s website.