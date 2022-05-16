Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Doesn’t Threaten Russia But May ‘Trigger’ Response – Putin

Sweden and Finland’s anticipated bid for NATO membership “doesn’t pose a threat” to Russia but may “trigger a response,” President Vladimir Putin said at a summit of former Soviet allies on Monday.

The two Nordic countries have made historic steps toward joining the U.S.-led military bloc in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, citing the need to guarantee their security from feared Russian aggression.

Speaking at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Moscow, Putin said that while Russia “doesn’t have problems” with either country, the expansion of NATO’s military infrastructure across their territory may “trigger a response.”

“What kind [of response] it will be, we will decide depending on threats that are created against us,” Putin warned.

Putin noted that NATO’s “expansionist politics” which led the alliance “to overstep its intended geographic boundaries” warrants the Kremlin to keep a close watch on the situation.

NATO’s role was also highlighted in the collective statement issued by the CSTO.