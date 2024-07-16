Finland Adopts Law Restricting Asylum Seekers on Russian Border

Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Tuesday signed a controversial law allowing the country’s border guards to refuse entry to asylum seekers who cross over from Russia.

The Nordic country’s right-wing government had for months argued that new legal tools were needed to combat an uptick in asylum seekers from Russia, which in mid-December prompted the Finnish government to shutter the border with its eastern neighbor.

Helsinki has accused Moscow of orchestrating a “hybrid attack” by sending asylum seekers from Africa, the Middle East and other countries to their shared border — a charge the Kremlin denies.

The new so-called “deportation law,” which is an emergency measure, will not be implemented upon its enactment. Both the Finnish government and the president must assess when the threshold for its implementation is met.