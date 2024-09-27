Finland to Place NATO Base Near Russian Border

Finland will place a key NATO base less than 200 kilometers (125 miles) from its eastern border with Russia, a move that Helsinki says will "send a message" to Moscow, the Finnish Defense Ministry said Friday.
Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, became a NATO member last year, dropping decades of military non-alignment after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said NATO's new headquarters for the Northern European land command unit will be in the city of Mikkeli, located in southeastern Finland.
"Finland is sending a message to Russia that we are a full member of NATO, and that NATO has a very strong role also in Finland's defense," Hakkanen said at a press conference.
The Finnish defense forces' army command is already located at the site of the future base.
"By combining the locations, we achieve the best possible synergy between national defense management and NATO defense management," Hakkanen said.
The military alliance's Multi Corps Land Component Command will operate under NATO's Norfolk command in the United States, which oversees the Atlantic and Arctic regions.
Hakkanen said the headquarters would be staffed by a few dozen people from different NATO countries.
In June, NATO defense ministers gave the green light for Finland to host the Multi Corps Land Component Command as well as the Forward Land Forces.
Details about the FLF — NATO's rotating, multinational ground forces based in several countries on NATO's eastern front — will be announced at a later stage, Hakkanen said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.