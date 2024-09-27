Finland to Place NATO Base Near Russian Border

Finland will place a key NATO base less than 200 kilometers (125 miles) from its eastern border with Russia, a move that Helsinki says will "send a message" to Moscow, the Finnish Defense Ministry said Friday.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, became a NATO member last year, dropping decades of military non-alignment after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said NATO's new headquarters for the Northern European land command unit will be in the city of Mikkeli, located in southeastern Finland.

"Finland is sending a message to Russia that we are a full member of NATO, and that NATO has a very strong role also in Finland's defense," Hakkanen said at a press conference.

The Finnish defense forces' army command is already located at the site of the future base.