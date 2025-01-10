NATO to Send 2 Ships to Guard Baltic Sea Infrastructure, Finland Says

NATO is sending two ships to monitor critical undersea infrastructure and Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea following recent undersea cable cuts, Finland's foreign minister said Friday.

The Estlink 2 submarine cable, which carries electricity from Finland to Estonia, was disconnected from the grid on Dec. 25, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

NATO announced late last month that it would strengthen its military presence in the Baltic Sea in response to the cable cuts.

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said Friday that the military alliance was sending "two vessels and we are also increasing other activities and presence in the area."

On Monday, the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force, which comprises Nordic and Baltic states, as well as the Netherlands, announced it would also increase its surveillance of undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.