Finland Unveils First Section of Russian Border Fence

Finland's border guard on Friday unveiled the first section of a 200-kilometer border fence with Russia being built after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

Finland joined NATO just a week ago and its 1,300-kilometer border has also doubled the frontier between the U.S.-led military alliance and Russia.

Three meters tall and topped with barbed wire, it will cost around 380 million euros ($417 million) and is due to be completed by 2026.

Officials showed the construction site of the first three-kilometer section near the Imatra border crossing point in southeastern Finland.

"We started work on the site about a month ago. We have built a road and foundations," Jaakko Makela from GRK, the construction company tasked with building the first phase, told AFP.

About 70% of the fence will be erected on the southeast, with several smaller sections planned for central Finland and the largely uninhabited Arctic border in Lapland.