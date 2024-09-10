×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Far-Right Group Claims to ‘Reinforce’ Finnish Border With FSB Guards

t.me/dshrg2

A far-right paramilitary group fighting on the side of Moscow in the Ukraine war claimed Monday that some of its members had begun volunteering to help the Federal Security Service (FSB) to “reinforce” Russia’s border with Finland.

Rusich said it “officially entered into cooperation with the FSB border guard service of northwestern Russia to share experience, conduct reconnaissance activities and strengthen the border with Finland.” The group said the joint work was being carried out voluntarily.

Russia’s FSB has not commented on the alleged volunteer cooperation.

The St. Petersburg-based news website Fontanka, citing an anonymous Rusich commander, reported that the paramilitary group would patrol the Russian-Finnish border in the Leningrad region’s Vyborgsky district.

Finnish media reported that photos posted by Rusich appeared to have been taken near the Saimaa Canal, which connects the Russian city of Vyborg to the Finnish city of Lappeenranta, located just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border.

Rusich has reportedly fought alongside pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014. The group’s members frequently display far-right symbols and have been accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

The group’s leader, Yan Petrovsky, is currently in detention in Finland after he was convicted earlier this year of violating EU sanctions by entering the country under the alias Voislav Torden. Ukrainian authorities have sought his arrest since 2016 for allegedly aiding pro-Russia rebels.

Finland closed its border with Russia in December, accusing Moscow of orchestrating a “hybrid attack” by sending asylum seekers from countries in Africa and the Middle East — a claim the Kremlin denies.

Read more about: Far-right , FSB , Finland

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis  and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday.  Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Finland Jails Russian Nationalist Fighter for Violating Entry Ban

A court found Yan Petrovsky guilty of willfully violating an EU entry ban and handed him a suspended prison sentence of 40 days.
1 Min read

Finland Refuses Russian Nationalist Fighter’s Extradition to Ukraine – Reports

Ukrainian authorities have for years sought the arrest of Yan Petrovsky, a Russian-Norwegian national, on terrorism charges.
1 Min read

Russia Opens Record Number of Treason Cases in 2023 – Holod

Authorities launched 82 treason investigations between January and July — a fourfold increase from the 20 cases investigated in all of 2022.
2 Min read

The Finnish City Where Lenin Met Stalin Still Lives in Russia's Shadow

A museum in Finland once depicted Lenin as an epic hero. 100 years after the Bolshevik leader's revolution, curators are taking a second look