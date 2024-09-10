Russian Far-Right Group Claims to ‘Reinforce’ Finnish Border With FSB Guards

A far-right paramilitary group fighting on the side of Moscow in the Ukraine war claimed Monday that some of its members had begun volunteering to help the Federal Security Service (FSB) to “reinforce” Russia’s border with Finland.

Rusich said it “officially entered into cooperation with the FSB border guard service of northwestern Russia to share experience, conduct reconnaissance activities and strengthen the border with Finland.” The group said the joint work was being carried out voluntarily.

Russia’s FSB has not commented on the alleged volunteer cooperation.

The St. Petersburg-based news website Fontanka, citing an anonymous Rusich commander, reported that the paramilitary group would patrol the Russian-Finnish border in the Leningrad region’s Vyborgsky district.